Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Reduced by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,743 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.3% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 32.0% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 332.5% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 8.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.97.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $7.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $613.68. The company had a trading volume of 39,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,208. The company has a market cap of $252.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.00 and a 52 week high of $644.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $542.02 and its 200 day moving average is $502.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.