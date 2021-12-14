Brokerages Anticipate Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) will post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.87) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plus Therapeutics.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTV. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 824.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 635,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.