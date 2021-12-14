Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Brown & Brown worth $15,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,997,000 after purchasing an additional 397,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,472,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,297,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,367,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,830,000 after purchasing an additional 67,483 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Truist raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

BRO stock opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $67.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.