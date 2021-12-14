Burency (BUY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $259,902.00

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Burency has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $259,902.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Burency has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00038065 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.10 or 0.00198231 BTC.

Burency Profile

Burency (BUY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. The official website for Burency is burency.com . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Burency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burency using one of the exchanges listed above.

