Burger Swap Market Capitalization Reaches $54.41 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 14th. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $54.41 million and approximately $15.61 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for $3.15 or 0.00006541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00038150 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00198337 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,620,174 coins and its circulating supply is 17,245,174 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

