Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.00

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.38 ($0.06), with a volume of 218037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.19.

In related news, insider David Thomas Traynor bought 244,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,766.20 ($12,906.30).

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through Professional and Consumer segments. The company offers hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, surface sanitizers, medical device cleaning, and disinfection products; and disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets.

