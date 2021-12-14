Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 16,163 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Axonics worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Axonics by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axonics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,306,000 after purchasing an additional 657,425 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Axonics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Axonics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axonics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,235,000 after purchasing an additional 321,351 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axonics stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.31. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.07 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.04.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

