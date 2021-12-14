Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 165,326 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 436.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,326 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of BRP Group worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,639,000 after purchasing an additional 669,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BRP Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BRP Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in BRP Group by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,969,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,498,000 after acquiring an additional 949,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in BRP Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,005,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,791,000 after acquiring an additional 136,847 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRP opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay A. Cohen bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

BRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

