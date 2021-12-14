Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 6,239 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $219,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 33,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $164.44.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.