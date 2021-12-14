Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 800,000 XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,864,000.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $141,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPAXU opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85. XPAC Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for XPAC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPAC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.