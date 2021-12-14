Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Change Healthcare worth $9,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHNG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,186,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,490,000 after buying an additional 1,842,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,908,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,770,000 after buying an additional 1,573,952 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,430,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,124,000 after buying an additional 1,550,000 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,943,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,313,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,293,000 after purchasing an additional 958,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

