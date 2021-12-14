Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,162 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Cutera worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 629.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cutera by 97,020.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000.

Get Cutera alerts:

In related news, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,508 shares of company stock worth $233,683 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of CUTR opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.69 million, a P/E ratio of 91.10 and a beta of 1.58. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.38.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.