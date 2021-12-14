Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,061 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Western Union worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,516,000 after acquiring an additional 298,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Western Union by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,918,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $480,496,000 after purchasing an additional 181,718 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in Western Union by 0.3% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 20,202,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $464,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,193,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,837,000 after purchasing an additional 330,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Western Union by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,662,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,014,000 after purchasing an additional 513,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

WU opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

