Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 22,226 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,226 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $10,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,979 shares of company stock worth $2,187,746. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

