Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,299 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,588,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Rapid7 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 94.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,986 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 3.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,495 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,797,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $66,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,942 shares of company stock worth $13,795,829. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $116.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 1.37. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.47.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.