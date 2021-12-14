Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 800,000 Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS FICVU opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90. Frontier Investment Corp Units has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Frontier Investment Corp Units Profile

Frontier Investment Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

