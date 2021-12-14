Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 769.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 325.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 2,850.0% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $203.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.72. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.