Calamos Advisors LLC Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,214 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Ranpak worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Ranpak in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 363.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 36.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 33.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak stock opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.78. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Ranpak news, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $210,665.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Laurensse sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $632,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

