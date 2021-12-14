Calamos Advisors LLC Has $7.38 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 39.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,236,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,273,000 after purchasing an additional 627,017 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 85.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 909,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,291,000 after acquiring an additional 420,246 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 281.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 483,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after acquiring an additional 356,812 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at $22,786,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,332,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,995,000 after acquiring an additional 319,379 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG stock opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REG. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Compass Point lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

