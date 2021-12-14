Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $9.82 Million in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 1.94% of AltC Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ALCC stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

