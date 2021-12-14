Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 31,390 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,390 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of OptimizeRx worth $9,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,347,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 86,181 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 664,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after acquiring an additional 70,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in OptimizeRx by 5.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,790,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $924,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $218,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,866 shares of company stock worth $10,847,224. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.58. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.83 million, a P/E ratio of 400.29 and a beta of 0.58.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

