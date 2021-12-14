Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 7,436 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,273 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 170.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 173.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 30.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,616 shares of company stock worth $2,511,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $94.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.94.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.