Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,880,000.

NASDAQ:IPAXU opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

