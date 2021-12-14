Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,784 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 7,897.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,616,000 after purchasing an additional 792,186 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,101,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $227.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.15 and a 1-year high of $232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

