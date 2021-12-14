Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 509 shares of company stock worth $37,333. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

