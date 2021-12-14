Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 2,703 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $8,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $221.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.05 and a 200-day moving average of $221.41. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.18 and a 1 year high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

