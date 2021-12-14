Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,000.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter valued at about $445,000.

NASDAQ APTMU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $11.88.

