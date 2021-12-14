Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Trading 2.9% Higher

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $123.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Calloway’s Nursery’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc engages in operating of garden centers. Its products include mosquito control, soils and mulches, pottery, fertilizers, weed control, birding, rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, lawn decor, chimeneas, and corinthian bells wind chimes. The company was founded by Jim Estill, John Cosby, and John Peters in March 1986 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

