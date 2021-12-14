Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Down 68.8% in November

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the November 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CCOEY traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. 5,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,479. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of -0.35. Capcom has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

