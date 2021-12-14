Cardano Trading Down 14.8% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00002608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $41.18 billion and $1.71 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.51 or 0.00170427 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00030754 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002872 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00019726 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.81 or 0.00516142 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00057891 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,845,183,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,428,959,621 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

