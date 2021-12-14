Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Cardinal Health worth $17,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

Shares of CAH opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.75.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

