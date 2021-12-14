Carebit (CARE) Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded up 6,491.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 14th. In the last week, Carebit has traded 1,949% higher against the dollar. One Carebit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Carebit has a total market capitalization of $489,896.64 and approximately $707.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2,223.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1,399.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 19,820.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.08 or 0.00011011 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Carebit Coin Profile

Carebit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Carebit’s total supply is 162,246,850 coins and its circulating supply is 157,853,770 coins. The official website for Carebit is carebit.org . Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carebit coin (CARE) is a PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm created to empower the Carebit, a non-profit blockchain based charity. All company accounts and donation addresses are available for public scrutiny. Users can track 100% of all donations. A master node project with a real purpose and long-term plans. Carebit encourages their investors to consider giving a little back from the company generous rewards. “

Buying and Selling Carebit

