Carret Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $293,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.4% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 95.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $281.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $704.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

