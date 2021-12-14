Carry Market Capitalization Reaches $2,214,969.07 Billion (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 2,836,318,405.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Carry has a total market capitalization of $2,214,969.07 billion and approximately $9.52 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for $252,909.20 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Carry has traded 2,399,878,789.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 21,781,262,488.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,842,578,187.64 or 0.02229724 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 19,008,799,537.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190,378,392.21 or 0.00054126 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1,173,322,776.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,464,200.15 or 0.00020034 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 22,179,831,080.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278,331,135.16 or 0.00079132 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 28,851,224,141.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,971,509.82 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 15,148,891,669.4% against the dollar and now trades at $645,682.68 or 0.00000184 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 17,110,246,880.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,912.66 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 20,819,537,760.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,005,539.52 or 0.00000286 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 22,782,963,686.9% against the dollar and now trades at $615,495.30 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 14,312,341,702.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,918.00 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,757,961,717 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.