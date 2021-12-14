Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 7%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s share price was down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $245.49 and last traded at $245.54. Approximately 102,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,323,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of -170.04 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $46,230.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $1,710,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,016,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,257 shares of company stock worth $7,774,858. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

