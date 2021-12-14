Casper Hits Market Capitalization of $349.89 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last week, Casper has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $349.89 million and approximately $40.95 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.89 or 0.07909932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,977.25 or 1.00002096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00076038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00052500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,534,928,880 coins and its circulating supply is 2,859,493,790 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.