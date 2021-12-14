CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,832 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of CDW worth $73,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of CDW by 610.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $191.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $125.46 and a 1 year high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,910,358 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

