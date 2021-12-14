Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)’s share price traded up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.42 and last traded at $60.42. 94,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,396% from the average session volume of 3,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.00.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

