Centene (NYSE:CNC) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

Shares of CNC opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. Centene has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $79.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Centene’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

