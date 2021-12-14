Cerity Partners LLC Has $126.36 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,224 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.8% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $126,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 66,990 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,209 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,591,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 6,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 454.2% in the third quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 66,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,748,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Microsoft stock opened at $339.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $211.94 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

