Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Director Sells $1,402,500.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $1,402,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CERT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 61,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,702. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.43. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Certara by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 127.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Certara by 11.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

