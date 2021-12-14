ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Position Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,875 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in ChargePoint by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $219,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $477,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,197,460 over the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CHPT opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

