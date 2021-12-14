Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will announce earnings per share of $2.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.75. 993,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,769. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.07. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $635,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $10,270,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

