Chia Network (XCH) Market Capitalization Hits $231.20 Million

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 14th. Chia Network has a total market cap of $231.20 million and approximately $16.02 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for about $90.68 or 0.00194621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00054336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.94 or 0.07968473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00077840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,048.69 or 1.00972987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00052345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,461 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

