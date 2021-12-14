China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 215000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 million and a PE ratio of -12.50.

China Education Resources Company Profile (CVE:CHN)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media.

