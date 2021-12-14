China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.84. 427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

