Chonk Price Down 16.8% This Week (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. In the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for $34.82 or 0.00072204 BTC on major exchanges. Chonk has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $1,093.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

