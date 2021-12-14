Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Down 7.4%

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s stock price traded down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64. 18,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 659,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $7,070,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,319,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

