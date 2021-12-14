Cipher One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,946.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Cipher has a market cap of $90,993.97 and $4,946.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cipher has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.00356912 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010439 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000855 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $631.71 or 0.01304723 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.