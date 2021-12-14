Citigroup Begins Coverage on Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 51,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,982. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,634 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,607 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,428,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,995,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,501 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

